(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) A child was hit to death by a dumper on Silanwali Road near here on Wednesday.

District Emergency Officer Muhammad Mazhar Shah said Ali Hamza, 4, of Factory area

was crossing the road when the speeding dumper hit and killed him.

Police reached the spot and shifted the body to a local hospital.