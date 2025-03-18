Open Menu

Child Hit To Death By Tractor-trolley

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Child hit to death by tractor-trolley

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) A tragic accident occurred in Village Dithewal, Ding Road, where a 5-year-old child was hit to death by a mud-laden tractor-trolley while playing in the street.

According to rescue sources, the child, identified as Musa, son of Muhammad Arshad, was playing near the road when he was hit by the tractor-trolley.

He died instantly. Rescue teams reached the scene and, with the consent of the family, shifted the body to their home.

Recent Stories

UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, con ..

UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, conveys condolences over victims ..

11 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy ..

Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy with landmark Microsoft, G42 p ..

26 minutes ago
 PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI at ..

PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI attend NSC meeting on terrorism

57 minutes ago
 OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!

OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!

59 minutes ago
 First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks o ..

First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks off Thursday in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 Egypt condemns Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip

Egypt condemns Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip

1 hour ago
Sultan Al Neyadi attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tourn ..

Sultan Al Neyadi attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament

1 hour ago
 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo provides 12,000 ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo provides 12,000 meals daily for fasting indivi ..

2 hours ago
 RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE a ..

RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE at Asian Arab Awards 2025

2 hours ago
 ‘Mazeed’ innovative step by Shams to enhance b ..

‘Mazeed’ innovative step by Shams to enhance business, creative environment

2 hours ago
 Etihad Airways, Burjeel Holdings to enhance Abu Dh ..

Etihad Airways, Burjeel Holdings to enhance Abu Dhabi’s Position as premier gl ..

3 hours ago
 PureHealth proposes AED343 million dividend follow ..

PureHealth proposes AED343 million dividend following strong first year post-lis ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan