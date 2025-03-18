Child Hit To Death By Tractor-trolley
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2025 | 04:50 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) A tragic accident occurred in Village Dithewal, Ding Road, where a 5-year-old child was hit to death by a mud-laden tractor-trolley while playing in the street.
According to rescue sources, the child, identified as Musa, son of Muhammad Arshad, was playing near the road when he was hit by the tractor-trolley.
He died instantly. Rescue teams reached the scene and, with the consent of the family, shifted the body to their home.
