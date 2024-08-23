Child infected with polio detected in Hyderabad

A 29-month old child has been detected with polio virus in Hyderabad as a first case reported from the city in the current year

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) A 29-month old child has been detected with polio virus in Hyderabad as a first case reported from the city in the current year.

The National Emergency Operation Center for Polio Eradication on Thursday night informed the health authorities that a female child had been detected with Type-I Wild Polio Virus (WPV1) from her stool test.

According to the center, that was the third polio case in Sindh and first in Hyderabad in 2024.

The virus has been classified as YB3A and it is 99.22% linked to a virus detected in an environmental sample collected from Hyderabad on May 8.

The center noted that the child had an onset of paralysis on August 3.

The focal person polio was notified about the virus on August 6 and the stool sample was collected the following day on August 7.

Another stool sample was taken on August 8 and both the samples were sent to the lab on August 12.

Her mother apprised the health officials that her daughter fell ill with diarrhea for a week consequent to which she developed weakness in all of her 4 limbs as well as in the neck.

The child was taken to a private healthcare provider who referred them to Liaquat University Hospital where she was admitted on August 6 and on the same day a polio investigation started.

The authorities noted that the child had no recent travel history and the family were local people.

However, the child was malnourished and was under nutrition treatment at the LUH.

The doctors observed hypotonia in her four limbs.