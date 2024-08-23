Open Menu

Child Infected With Polio Detected In Hyderabad

Umer Jamshaid Published August 23, 2024 | 08:19 PM

Child infected with polio detected in Hyderabad

A 29-month old child has been detected with polio virus in Hyderabad as a first case reported from the city in the current year

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) A 29-month old child has been detected with polio virus in Hyderabad as a first case reported from the city in the current year.

The National Emergency Operation Center for Polio Eradication on Thursday night informed the health authorities that a female child had been detected with Type-I Wild Polio Virus (WPV1) from her stool test.

According to the center, that was the third polio case in Sindh and first in Hyderabad in 2024.

The virus has been classified as YB3A and it is 99.22% linked to a virus detected in an environmental sample collected from Hyderabad on May 8.

The center noted that the child had an onset of paralysis on August 3.

The focal person polio was notified about the virus on August 6 and the stool sample was collected the following day on August 7.

Another stool sample was taken on August 8 and both the samples were sent to the lab on August 12.

Her mother apprised the health officials that her daughter fell ill with diarrhea for a week consequent to which she developed weakness in all of her 4 limbs as well as in the neck.

The child was taken to a private healthcare provider who referred them to Liaquat University Hospital where she was admitted on August 6 and on the same day a polio investigation started.

The authorities noted that the child had no recent travel history and the family were local people.

However, the child was malnourished and was under nutrition treatment at the LUH.

The doctors observed hypotonia in her four limbs.

Related Topics

Sindh Polio Hyderabad Same May August Family All From

Recent Stories

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hi ..

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic

7 hours ago
 Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha re ..

Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit

8 hours ago
 SC issues written order in 21 year old murders cas ..

SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case

8 hours ago
 Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowler ..

Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate

8 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent dis ..

Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..

8 hours ago
 ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, res ..

ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..

8 hours ago
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

8 hours ago
 Role of private sector important for development o ..

Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy

8 hours ago
 Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

8 hours ago
 Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling sta ..

Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records

8 hours ago
 Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

8 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh am ..

Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan