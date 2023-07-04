Child injured, hospitalized after stray dogs' attack

A seven years old child was hospitalized with multiple injuries after he was attacked by two stray dogs at Budh village in the suburbs of Muzaffargarh on Tuesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) :A seven years old child was hospitalized with multiple injuries after he was attacked by two stray dogs at Budh village in the suburbs of Muzaffargarh on Tuesday.

Husnain s/o Ghulam Shabbir was returning to home from mosque after having Quran lesson when two stray dogs attacked him and caused injuries to different parts of his body.

Rescuers rushed to the spot and conveyed information to police. Rescuers gave first aid treatment to child and shifted him to DHQ hospital for vaccination and further treatment.

People of the area have expressed grave concerns over the incident and urged the district administration to start campaign to kill dangerous stray dogs.