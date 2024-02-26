Child Injured In Jubilant Firing; 3 Accused Arrested
Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2024 | 05:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Sadar Jaranwala police arrested three accused after a child was injured in jubilant firing in a Mehndi function.
A police spokesman said here on Monday that participants in a Mehndi function at Chak No.
70-GB resorted to firing but a bullet hit 10-year-old boy Asad who was shifted to hospital for treatment.
Taking serious notice of the incident, City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ali Zia directed the Superintendent Police (SP) Jaranwala Division to probe the matter and submit a report besides ensuring immediate arrest of the accused.
Therefore, a special team was constituted which arrested three accused.
