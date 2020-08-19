UrduPoint.com
Child Kidnapped For Ransom Recovered Within 48 Hours

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 03:50 PM

Child kidnapped for ransom recovered within 48 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Multan police have recovered a child within 48 hours of his kidnapping-for-ransom and reunited child with the family after recovering him from Sindh.

SSP Investigations Rab Nawaz Tulla told a news conference that Muhammad Musa (4) was kidnapped on Aug 10 from Chungi No 7 in old Kotwali police area and the family received call for payment of Rs1.5 million ransom and to get the child from Hyderabad (Sindh).

Police constituted a team and after reaching Sindh the team conducted operation and succeeded in recovering the kidnapped child and arrested the three accused including Muhammad Danish Iqbal, his mother Anisa Iqbal and a notorious criminal Zafar Hussain Kharal and sent them to jail.

Rs100,000 ransom money was also recovered from the accused. Child's family members thanked the police for prompt action.

They said that they were suspicious of child's maternal aunt Anisa, who had disappeared since the day the child was kidnapped and her son Danish Iqbal who had taken the child to market and later lied to the family that he had brought the child back home.

Police was informed of the situation and their swift action reunited the child with his parents just two days after the kidnapping.

Accused Zafar Hussain was already involved in two murder and a dacoity cases and Muzaffargarh police would be informed of his arrest, SSP investigations said.

CPO Hassan Raza Khan appreciated SSP investigations, SP Gulgasht Ahmad Nawaz Shah, SDPO Javed Tahir Majeed, SHO BZU Bashir Haraj, SHO old Kotwali Ali Raza, SI Abdul Sattar Niazi, ASI Faiz Rasool and other officials on resolving the case in shortest possible time.

