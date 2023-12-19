Child kidnapped for Rs 60m ransom recovered from DG Khan, kidnapper arrested

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published December 19, 2023 | 06:45 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) A minor child of the age of four years was recovered safely by police from kidnappers in Dera Ghazi Khan on Tuesday, around a week after he was kidnapped from Multan for Rs 60 million ransom.

SP cantonment Rana Arsalan Zahid told a news conference that the main accused Fayyaz was arrested during the successful operation and raids were being conducted to arrest his accomplices.

The child Abdul Wahab (4) was kidnapped from Mohallah Haidar Pura and father had told police that his son had gone to nearby shop to buy something but did not return home on Dec 13, 2023.

Later, he received call from kidnappers who demanded payment of Rs 60 million ransom for his son's release. RPO captain (Retired) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry and CPO Sadiq Ali ordered recovery of the kidnapped child and formed a team led by SP cantonment Arsalan Zahid.

The police team employed modern investigations techniques with all necessary precautions and was able to recover the child and arrest the main accused Fayyaz during an operation conducted in Dera Ghazi Khan. RPO and CPO has commended the police team comprising SDPO Iqbal Lashari, SHO Mumtazabad Muhammad Ali Raza, SI Ebad Gilani, Incharge CIA Multan cantonment Muhammad Ramzan Gull, Incharge CIA Sadar Shoukat Commando, ASI Sajid Bandesha, ASI Muhammad Imran, ASI Muhammad Arshad, Majid Farzand from IT team and other teams for their effort that led to safe recovery of the minor.

The child was handed over to the parents who thanked the police for bringing their child from the kidnappers' captivity safe back home.

