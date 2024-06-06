Open Menu

Child Kidnapped For Rs 7m Ransom Found Killed, Uncle Held

Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2024 | 11:29 PM

Child kidnapped for Rs 7m ransom found killed, uncle held

Ody of an adolescent child was recovered from a canal in Jahanian on Thursday, some two days after he was kidnapped for Rs 7 million ransom and police have arrested maternal uncle on suspicions of his involvement in the kidnapping-for-ransom-cum-murder case

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Body of an adolescent child was recovered from a canal in Jahanian on Thursday, some two days after he was kidnapped for Rs 7 million ransom and police have arrested maternal uncle on suspicions of his involvement in the kidnapping-for-ransom-cum-murder case.

DSP Jahanian Imdad Hussain told newsmen that twelve years old child Aariyan Mushtaq was kidnapped two days back when he went outside his home to buy candies at Chak 113/10-R. Later parents received calls from kidnappers who demanded Rs 7 million as ransom while pretending to be calling from notorious 'Katcha Area'.

Police was informed and on some suspicions, they took the child's maternal uncle in custody for investigations.

Child's father Muhammad Mushtaq had also expressed suspicions over child's maternal uncle.

DPO Ismail Kharak said, four police teams were deputed for investigations and they, in course of the process, took maternal uncle of the child in custody, and it emerged that he along with his friend were involved in the crime.

DSP said the accused had killed the child the day he was kidnapped and threw his body in canal, however, added that facts would be unveiled after post-mortem examination.

Rescue 1122 teams recovered the body of the child from Rehmat Villas canal and shifted it to THQ hospital Jahanian for post-mortem examination.

APP/qbs/ifi

Related Topics

Police Buy Jahanian Rescue 1122 From Million

Recent Stories

Governor Gilgit Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah calls on ..

Governor Gilgit Baltistan Syed Mehdi Shah calls on President Zardari

21 seconds ago
 Federal, provincial govts hold meeting to install ..

Federal, provincial govts hold meeting to install solar system for tube wells

23 seconds ago
 ADC chairs agriculture census meeting

ADC chairs agriculture census meeting

6 minutes ago
 DG KDA calls for collective efforts to financially ..

DG KDA calls for collective efforts to financially strengthen KDA

6 minutes ago
 2 labourers die, 3 injure in Nishtar-II wall colla ..

2 labourers die, 3 injure in Nishtar-II wall collapse incident

6 minutes ago
 Giant crash at cycling's Criterium du Dauphine rac ..

Giant crash at cycling's Criterium du Dauphine race

29 minutes ago
Federal Ombudsman Sukkur listened petitions receiv ..

Federal Ombudsman Sukkur listened petitions received against SEPCO, Sui Gas

29 minutes ago
 AJK Legislative Assembly warmly welcomes APS stude ..

AJK Legislative Assembly warmly welcomes APS students

38 minutes ago
 DIG seeks report on gas cylinder explosion in Bhit ..

DIG seeks report on gas cylinder explosion in Bhitt Shah

38 minutes ago
 CAS ambassadors visit RCCI

CAS ambassadors visit RCCI

31 minutes ago
 Motorcycle lifter gang busted, three held

Motorcycle lifter gang busted, three held

38 minutes ago
 Attock police arrests smuggler, hashish recovered

Attock police arrests smuggler, hashish recovered

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan