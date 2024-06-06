Child kidnapped for Rs 7m ransom found killed, uncle held

Ody of an adolescent child was recovered from a canal in Jahanian on Thursday, some two days after he was kidnapped for Rs 7 million ransom and police have arrested maternal uncle on suspicions of his involvement in the kidnapping-for-ransom-cum-murder case

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Body of an adolescent child was recovered from a canal in Jahanian on Thursday, some two days after he was kidnapped for Rs 7 million ransom and police have arrested maternal uncle on suspicions of his involvement in the kidnapping-for-ransom-cum-murder case.

DSP Jahanian Imdad Hussain told newsmen that twelve years old child Aariyan Mushtaq was kidnapped two days back when he went outside his home to buy candies at Chak 113/10-R. Later parents received calls from kidnappers who demanded Rs 7 million as ransom while pretending to be calling from notorious 'Katcha Area'.

Police was informed and on some suspicions, they took the child's maternal uncle in custody for investigations.

Child's father Muhammad Mushtaq had also expressed suspicions over child's maternal uncle.

DPO Ismail Kharak said, four police teams were deputed for investigations and they, in course of the process, took maternal uncle of the child in custody, and it emerged that he along with his friend were involved in the crime.

DSP said the accused had killed the child the day he was kidnapped and threw his body in canal, however, added that facts would be unveiled after post-mortem examination.

Rescue 1122 teams recovered the body of the child from Rehmat Villas canal and shifted it to THQ hospital Jahanian for post-mortem examination.

APP/qbs/ifi