PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :A child was killed while 27 others, four of them critically injured when a vehicle carrying people for a wedding ceremony overturned in Sarobi area of North Waziristan on Thursday.

The police said over speeding caused the vehicle to turn turtles.

MS of the local hospital, Zar Wali Khan said four critically injured were shifted to Peshawar.

Four women and 12 children were among the injured who were being treated at the local hospital.