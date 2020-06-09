UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Child Killed, 3 Injured In Roof Collapse

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 08:16 PM

Child killed, 3 injured in roof collapse

A child was killed and three persons including two children were injured when the roof of a roon at an outhouse caved-in on Samundri Road, here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :A child was killed and three persons including two children were injured when the roof of a roon at an outhouse caved-in on Samundri Road, here on Tuesday.

Rescue-1122 said that three children -- Suleman (12), Abu Bakar (10), Ahmed (14) and owner Abdul Majeed -- were present under the roof of an animal shed when it caved in suddenly.

As a result, they all were buried under the debris. Rescue teams reached the site and rescued them.

Suleman, son pf Akhtar, died on-the-spot, two minor injured were provided first aid while another one, who suffered critical injuries, was admitted to the Civil Hospital.

Related Topics

Injured Road Died Samundri SITE All

Recent Stories

NAB launches inquiries against Dr. Zafar Mirza, fo ..

4 minutes ago

Darren Sammy is angry for experiencing racism in I ..

20 minutes ago

Steel Cutting Ceremony Of Milgem Class Corvette He ..

1 hour ago

Cabinet approves the reformation ofthe Board of Di ..

1 hour ago

India targeting Kashmiris to overcome shame receiv ..

1 hour ago

Over a decade of stable outlook: Ras Al Khaimah ma ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.