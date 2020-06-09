Child killed, 3 injured in roof collapse

A child was killed and three persons including two children were injured when the roof of a roon at an outhouse caved-in on Samundri Road, here on Tuesday

Rescue-1122 said that three children -- Suleman (12), Abu Bakar (10), Ahmed (14) and owner Abdul Majeed -- were present under the roof of an animal shed when it caved in suddenly.

As a result, they all were buried under the debris. Rescue teams reached the site and rescued them.

Suleman, son pf Akhtar, died on-the-spot, two minor injured were provided first aid while another one, who suffered critical injuries, was admitted to the Civil Hospital.