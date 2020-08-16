Child killed, 30 houses damaged owing to glacier burst in Chitral

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :One child killed and around 30 houses damaged partially due to glacier burst in Yarkhon Lasht area of Chitral.

Director General Rescue 1122, Dr Khateer Ahmad said that the Rescue team reached at the spot after covering around 15 hours distance and arranged medical camp for the people.

Rescue teams started providing all kinds of facilities to people of the area and help them shifting to safeplaces, said Dr Khateer.