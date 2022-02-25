Child killed, 5 injured on road

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :A child was killed while five persons sustained multiple injuries in a road accident in the area of Sitiana police station here.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Friday that a speeding car hit a motorcycle after its tie-rod broke down.

The incident resulted in death of three-year-old girl Bushra Fayaz near chak 34-GB. As many as five passengers including Muhammad Faiz (50), his wife Razia (40), daughter Ayesha Faiz (2), Mehran Ashraf (28) and Usman Ehsan (19) received injuries and were shifted to Tehsil Headquarter (THQ) Hospital Jaranwala.

The police launched investigation.