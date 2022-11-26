Child killed after sexual assault in Vehari

(@FahadShabbir)

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :A child was allegedly killed after sexual assault by unknown outlaws in the jurisdiction of Luddan Police Station in district Vehari on Saturday.

According to police spokesman, a ten-year-old child namely Shoaib went to enjoy a cultural fare at Mauza Ghulam Shah.

He was allegedly subjected to sexual torture and then killed by unknown outlaws.

The parents of the deceased traced the body from a field.

The Police shifted the dead body to District Headquarters Hospital and started search for the alleged outlaws.