Child killed, another injured as wall collapsed

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :At least one minor died and another sustained critical injury as a wall fell on children playing in a nearby area at village Talhad of Union Council Sarai Nehmat Khan.

According to police sources, two sons of Muhammad Wajid were playing along with other children when suddenly the wall of the house collapsed and fell on both kids.

As a result 5-year-old Muhammad Omer succumbed to the received injuries on the spot and 3-year old Faizan sustained critical injuries.

Locals have shifted Faizan to Trauma Centre Haripur where.

The funeral prayer of 5 years old Muhammad Umer was offered at his native village.