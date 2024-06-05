Open Menu

Child Killed, Another Injured In Bajaur Blast

Muhammad Irfan Published June 05, 2024 | 08:44 PM

Child killed, another injured in Bajaur blast

A child was killed and another injured when they fell prey to a roadside blast of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Mamond tehsil of Bajaur district on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) A child was killed and another injured when they fell prey to a roadside blast of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Mamond tehsil of Bajaur district on Wednesday.

Police said the incident occurred in Loi Kharkai area of Mamond tehsil where two children who were on their way to home were hit by an IED blast.

One of the children was killed on the scene while the other child sustained critical wounds and was shifted to Mamond hospital. Soon after the incident police reached the scene and started an investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Police

Recent Stories

Light rain shower brings relief by decreasing temp ..

Light rain shower brings relief by decreasing temperature

9 minutes ago
 MS directs registrar, dept heads to perform duty s ..

MS directs registrar, dept heads to perform duty strictly

9 minutes ago
 Khalid Maqbool emphasizes revamping country's educ ..

Khalid Maqbool emphasizes revamping country's education system

9 minutes ago
 SCCI suggests preparation of fiscal budget jointly ..

SCCI suggests preparation of fiscal budget jointly by FPCCI, ICAP

8 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Ahmad Shahzad pushes for p ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Ahmad Shahzad pushes for players’ accountability in Pa ..

33 minutes ago
 CS directs to accelerate process of digitization, ..

CS directs to accelerate process of digitization, preservation of national archi ..

11 minutes ago
Edu Minister for providing PEEF scholarships to de ..

Edu Minister for providing PEEF scholarships to deserving students

11 minutes ago
 SLF conferred National Biodiversity Conservation a ..

SLF conferred National Biodiversity Conservation award on environment day

11 minutes ago
 Pakistani doctor gets first position in MRCP exam ..

Pakistani doctor gets first position in MRCP exam in Qatar

11 minutes ago
 KP Junior Age Group Squash Championship begins

KP Junior Age Group Squash Championship begins

11 minutes ago
 NA Speaker visits Iranian Embassy to condole Presi ..

NA Speaker visits Iranian Embassy to condole President Ebrahim Raisi’s demise

20 minutes ago
 Govt striving to develop Livestock Dept on modern ..

Govt striving to develop Livestock Dept on modern lines: Bakht Kakar

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan