Child killed, another injured in Bajaur blast

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) A child was killed and another injured when they fell prey to a roadside blast of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Mamond tehsil of Bajaur district on Wednesday.

Police said the incident occurred in Loi Kharkai area of Mamond tehsil where two children who were on their way to home were hit by an IED blast.

One of the children was killed on the scene while the other child sustained critical wounds and was shifted to Mamond hospital. Soon after the incident police reached the scene and started an investigation.