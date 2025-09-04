Open Menu

Child Killed As Gun Goes Off Accidentally

Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Child killed as gun goes off accidentally

NOSHERO FEROZ, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) A 4-year child on Thursday died as gun went off accidentally while another girl received injuries in the incident under jurisdictions of Bali police station.

The police spokesman said the body had been identified as Farhan Malik had been shifted Balani hospital for legal formalities.

The girl namely Fatima had been referred to a hospital in Gambat due to her critical condition.

The police registered a case and launched further investigation, he added.

APP/aam/378

More Stories From Pakistan