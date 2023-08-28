Child Killed As Pistol Goes Off Accidently
Sumaira FH Published August 28, 2023 | 05:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :An eight-year-old child was killed when a pistol in his hands went off accidently at a village on Millat Road on Monday.
According to Rescue-1122, Yari Moose Masih, son of Sandal Masih, was playing with a loaded pistol. The pistol went off accidentally and a bullet hit the child, killing him on-the-spot.
The body was handed over to the family.