Child killed as pistol goes off accidently

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :An eight-year-old child was killed when a pistol in his hands went off accidently at a village on Millat Road on Monday.

According to Rescue-1122, Yari Moose Masih, son of Sandal Masih, was playing with a loaded pistol. The pistol went off accidentally and a bullet hit the child, killing him on-the-spot.

The body was handed over to the family.