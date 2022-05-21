Child killed by stray dogs in Lodhran, ACS report to CM Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab, Captain (Retired) Saqib Zafar, who was also holding the charge of Multan division as commissioner, has sent a report to Chief Minister Punjab regarding killing of a child in attack by stray dogs and held Chief Officer Lodhran District Council responsible for the negligence.

According to an official release issued here Saturday, the report states that despite instructions from the government to carry out dog killing campaign, the CO remained negligent.

In his capacity as commissioner Multan, the ACS ordered deputy commissioner Lodhran to take stern action against the CO. He observed that officials found negligent lose the right to keep their post, says the press release.

Two and a half year old child Haseeb, the grandchild of Nawab Baloch, had left home at noon last Friday to go to her aunt located at some minor distance when some stray dogs attacked and killed him at Chak 100-M, Basti Khopiyan, district Lodhran.

Another such like case was reported last Friday from Kot Addu, district Muzaffargarh, where a dog owned by Tufail Chandia attacked a 10 years old orphan Mubashir and left him with injury on his leg. Boy's uncle Ilyas Chandia, a relative of Tufail Chandia, when complained, was also attacked by Tufail and his men.

A 12 years old boy Mubashir was killed in Feb 2021 when around six stray dogs had attacked him at a school in Dera Ghazi Khan.