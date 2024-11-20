Child killed by tractor in Swabi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) A child playing in fields near his home in Chota Lahore tehsil of Swabi district was crushed to death by a tractor on Wednesday morning.

Police said the 10-year-old Farhan was playing near his home when he came under the cutter of a tractor working in fields.

The child died at the scene and later his body was shifted by the Rescue 1122 to Chota Lahore hospital for medico legal procedure.

APP/shb/vak