Child killed, eight injured in roof collapse incidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :A child was killed while eight people sustained injuries in roof collapse incidents due to rain on late Tuesday night.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said the roof of a house caved in due to heavy rain on Jaranwala Road.

As a result, two-year-old Rizwan died on the spot.

Meanwhile, Aleesha,18, her sister Abeesha,13 and Shameem, 45, were injured when the roof collapsed in Rehman Chowk Satwan Mile on Jhang Road due to heavy rain.

Separately, the wall of a house caved in at Tariqabad and Hadia Latif , Amina Latif , Taiba Latif , their motherShahida and relative Meerab Mohsin received injuries who were shifted to the Allied Hospital.