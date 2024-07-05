Child Killed, Father Injured In Accident
Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2024 | 02:30 PM
CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) A boy named Abdul Gul (7) was killed and his father injured seriously here Friday in the Kassowal area when a truck entered their house due to overspeeding.
The injured has been shifted to a nearby hospital and the driver fled from the scene.
The police registered a case and started an investigation.
