UrduPoint.com

Child Killed, Father Injured In Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2022 | 09:06 PM

Child killed, father injured in road accident

A six-year-old boy was killed while his father sustained injuries when a speeding tractor-trolley hit the motorcycle, in the precincts of Sillanwali police station on Saturday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :A six-year-old boy was killed while his father sustained injuries when a speeding tractor-trolley hit the motorcycle, in the precincts of Sillanwali police station on Saturday.

Police said that Muhammad Arshad, resident of Chak 131-NB, along with his son Muhammad Sufiyan (6) was travelling on a motorcycle when a recklessly driven tractor-trolley hit the two wheelers near Sillanwali and driver fled from the scene.

As a result, child died on the spot while his father got injuries.

Rescue-1122 team shifted the injured person to the THQ hospital Sillanwali.

Police registered a case against the driver.

Related Topics

Injured Police Station Driver Died Sillanwali From

Recent Stories

Shazia Marri attributes dirty politics to Imran Kh ..

Shazia Marri attributes dirty politics to Imran Khan

24 seconds ago
 Sanaullah Baloch inaugurates Nursing Training Coll ..

Sanaullah Baloch inaugurates Nursing Training College in Kharan

25 seconds ago
 AFP organises Kids Athletics Day

AFP organises Kids Athletics Day

2 minutes ago
 Marriyum Aurangzeb announces withdrawal of petitio ..

Marriyum Aurangzeb announces withdrawal of petition seeking PECA section 20's re ..

2 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Ambassador Slams Ban on Ukrainian Flags ..

Ukrainian Ambassador Slams Ban on Ukrainian Flags at WW2 Remembrance Events in B ..

3 minutes ago
 EU Attempts to Save Talks on Iran Nuclear Deal Ami ..

EU Attempts to Save Talks on Iran Nuclear Deal Amid Discord Between US, Iran - B ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.