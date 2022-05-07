Child killed, father injured in road accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :A six-year-old boy was killed while his father sustained injuries when a speeding tractor-trolley hit the motorcycle, in the precincts of Sillanwali police station on Saturday.

Police said that Muhammad Arshad, resident of Chak 131-NB, along with his son Muhammad Sufiyan (6) was travelling on a motorcycle when a recklessly driven tractor-trolley hit the two wheelers near Sillanwali and driver fled from the scene.

As a result, child died on the spot while his father got injuries.

Rescue-1122 team shifted the injured person to the THQ hospital Sillanwali.

Police registered a case against the driver.