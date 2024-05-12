Child killed, four hurt over land dispute in DG Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

D.G. KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) A child was killed while four others including three women sustained injuries over a clash for land dispute in Bhaji Wala DG Khan.

According to Rescue officials, there was a land dispute on which two groups started quarrelling in Chabri Bala Bhaji Wala DG Khan area.

As a result, 10 years old kid named Akbar s/o Bashir sustained a bullet injury on head and died. While four others including Parween Bibi, Maryam, Farooq Ahmad and Abida Mai sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Allama Iqbal teaching hospital DG Khan.

