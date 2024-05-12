Open Menu

Child Killed, Four Hurt Over Land Dispute In DG Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Child killed, four hurt over land dispute in DG Khan

D.G. KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2024) A child was killed while four others including three women sustained injuries over a clash for land dispute in Bhaji Wala DG Khan.

According to Rescue officials, there was a land dispute on which two groups started quarrelling in Chabri Bala Bhaji Wala DG Khan area.

As a result, 10 years old kid named Akbar s/o Bashir sustained a bullet injury on head and died. While four others including Parween Bibi, Maryam, Farooq Ahmad and Abida Mai sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Allama Iqbal teaching hospital DG Khan.

APP/hus-sak

1145 hrs

Related Topics

Injured Died Rescue 1122 Women

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule ..

Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed

19 hours ago
 Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers

20 hours ago
 Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday

20 hours ago
 Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sect ..

Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM

20 hours ago
Digital transformation key priority for govt to im ..

Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..

1 day ago
 President-designate of COP29 for collective effort ..

President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..

1 day ago
 Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members

Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members

1 day ago
 World Migratory Bird Day being observed today

World Migratory Bird Day being observed today

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan