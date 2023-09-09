Open Menu

Child Killed, Grandfather Injured In Road Accident

Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2023 | 02:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :A child was killed and his grandfather was injured when a speeding passenger bus hit their motorcycle at Sahiwal-Shahpur Road, here on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Latif, along with his grandson Arham, was riding on a bike and going to tehsil Sahiwal of Sargodha district when a private company bus hit them near Mochiwal.

Latif received serious injuries while Arham died on-the-spot.

A Rescue-1122 team shifted the injured to a nearby hospital. The police concerned registered a case against the bus driver and started investigation.

