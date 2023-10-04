Child killed in accident

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) A four-year-old child was killed when a speeding rickshaw hit him in Wah Bachran

police limits on Wednesday.

According to police, Muhammad Saim of Muhalla Tahir khel was going to school with his

class-fellows when a speeding rickshaw hit him.

Resultantly, he died on the spot due to head injuries.

Police registered a case against the driver and started investigation.