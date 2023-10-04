Child Killed In Accident
Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2023 | 05:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) A four-year-old child was killed when a speeding rickshaw hit him in Wah Bachran
police limits on Wednesday.
According to police, Muhammad Saim of Muhalla Tahir khel was going to school with his
class-fellows when a speeding rickshaw hit him.
Resultantly, he died on the spot due to head injuries.
Police registered a case against the driver and started investigation.