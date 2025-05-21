Open Menu

Child Killed In Accidental Shooting

Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Child killed in accidental shooting

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) A minor was killed when the gun of a security guard went off accidently

at Adda Qaziabad here on Wednesday.

According to police, security guard, Ghulam Aziz, was handling a loaded

rifle when he accidentally pulled the trigger. A bullet hit Sohail (10) in the

chest, injuring him critically.

The father of the victim, told the police that his son Sohail was lying on

a charpai at a short distance from the guard when he received bullet injury.

He was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, where he succumbed

to his injuries.

Police have arrested the security guard and registered cases against him

and the owner of the security company, Nasir Malik.

Police were looking into the matter.

