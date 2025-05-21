Child Killed In Accidental Shooting
Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2025 | 05:00 PM
LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) A minor was killed when the gun of a security guard went off accidently
at Adda Qaziabad here on Wednesday.
According to police, security guard, Ghulam Aziz, was handling a loaded
rifle when he accidentally pulled the trigger. A bullet hit Sohail (10) in the
chest, injuring him critically.
The father of the victim, told the police that his son Sohail was lying on
a charpai at a short distance from the guard when he received bullet injury.
He was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, where he succumbed
to his injuries.
Police have arrested the security guard and registered cases against him
and the owner of the security company, Nasir Malik.
Police were looking into the matter.
Recent Stories
PCB announces revised schedule for three-match T20I series against Bangladesh
Realme GT 7 Successfully Breaks Guinness World Record, Watching Movies Continuou ..
Realme C71 Launches in Pakistan at Just PKR 35,999 – Premium Breathing Light D ..
Justin Bieber publicly apologizes to wife Hailey over past hurtful comment
Field Marshal Asim Munir honoured with special guard of honour at GHQ
T20I series: Bangladesh raises objections over revised Pakistan tour schedule
Indian media question arrest of Prof Ali Khan over remarks criticizing BJP
Pakistan announces 16-member squad for T20I series against Bangladesh
Three children among five killed in Khuzdar school bus bombing
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2025
Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges PTI to change attitude for ta ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PBM Assistant Director briefs DC on welfare projects in meeting2 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister Aurangzeb Khichi call on Governor Kamran Tessori2 minutes ago
-
DC reviews Suthra Punjab Program2 minutes ago
-
Kamal reaffirms commitment to WHO’s health agenda2 minutes ago
-
Woman killed in Mansehra firing2 minutes ago
-
Bakra Mandi at Haji Camp setting up with facilities ahead of Eid-ul-Azha2 minutes ago
-
Mushaal Mullick pays tribute to martyrs2 minutes ago
-
WAPDA worker electrocuted in DG Khan2 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal vows full support for revival of stalled development projects of IUB2 minutes ago
-
YPO appreciates Turkiye support for Pakistan2 minutes ago
-
DC visits Maternity Hospital, reviews facilities2 minutes ago
-
Child killed in accidental shooting2 minutes ago