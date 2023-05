SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :A child was killed in donkey bite incident at Hazoorpur village of Bhera police station here on Tuesday.

Police said that a Kashan eight years r/o Hazoorpur was going to school, when all of sudden a stray donkey killed him after biting him on his neck.

Ahmed khan, grandfather of kashan told police that Kashan was the student of six class.