Child Killed In House Fire In KP's Shangla

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 12, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Child killed in house fire in KP's Shangla

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :A seven-year-old child was killed when a house in Guddusar Pitao area of Shangla district caught fire during the wheat thresher process, police informed on Wednesday.

The unfortunate incident occurred in the house of one, Aurangzeb when all his children were present in the house.

The police, Rescue 1122 and locals succeeded in dousing the fire after hectic efforts, however, Aurangzeb's seven-year-old son, Muhammad Shan was burnt to death.

The nine-room house of Aurangzeb was also completely destroyed by fire.

