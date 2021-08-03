Child killed in road accident in faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :An underage boy driving a motorbike was killed after the two wheeler hit an electric pole near here on Tuesday.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson said that 12-year-old Abdullah s/o Iqbal, resident of Shahbaz Nagar, was driving a motorcycle in chak 100 Kurriwala when he lost control and hit a roadside electric pole.

The boy received severe injuries and died on the spot. His body was handed over to the heirs, rescuers said.