Child killed in road mishap

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :A child lost his life in an accident between a motorbike and a truck on Hyderabad-Badin road here on Sunday. According to the police, the incident happened near Nara Jail when the family was returning to their residence in Zeal Pak Colony.

The police informed that the handle of the motorbike got somehow stuck in a side of the truck after which the rider lost balance and his wife lost grip of their son.

The deceased 7 years old Amar Bhagri, son of Nadeem Bhagri, was trampled by the truck. The dead body was shifted to the Bhitai Hospital for the medico legal formalities.

The police detained the driver and impounded the vehicle and started investigation.