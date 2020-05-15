UrduPoint.com
Child Killed In Road Mishap

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 02:10 PM

Child killed in road mishap

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :An eight years old child was killed in a road accident in Shadi Khel police limits.

Police sources said Friday that Muhammad Ans, 8 resident of Wehaar (Shadi Khel) was crossing road near the village when a recklessly driven car hit the child. As a result he died on the spot. The accused driver fled from the scene.

Police have registered case against the accused.

