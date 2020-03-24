Child killed in road mishap in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

A child was killed in traffic accident on Sheikhupura road here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) -:A child was killed in traffic accident on Sheikhupura road here on Tuesday.

According to the Rescue-1122, 12-year-old Hamza s/o Muhammad Shafique of Mohala Lal Din, Malikpurwas riding motorcycle when it skidded off the road near Nishatabad petrol pump.

In the meantime, a speeding loader van coming from rear side crushed the child to death.

The body was handed over to the family after necessary formalities, the rescue sources concluded.