Child killed, seven injured in traffic collision in Gulshan-e-Hadeed

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) A tragic traffic accident occurred near Al-Jannat Wedding Hall in Gulshan-e-Hadeed on Tuesday, involving a water tanker and a van. The collision claimed the life of a 1.5-year-old boy and left seven others injured, including six women.

According to rescue services, the deceased child has been identified as Sahil, son of Naeem.

The injured victims were immediately transported to Jinnah Hospital via Chhipa ambulances for medical treatment.

The injured include: Asif, 30, son of Haji Barkat, Bakhtawar, 17, daughter of Faisal, Iram, 26, Aziza, 50, wife of Ghazi Khan, Kamala, 50, wife of Hussain, Sakina, 35, wife of Naeem and Naeema, 22, daughter of Sanger

Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident, while rescue teams ensured swift response at the scene.