Child killed, three injured in car accident in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :A child who was crossing the road was hit by a car on Saturday, while two other children and a woman were injured in the same accident near the Highway Jamali Bridge in Karachi.

According to a private media report, eyewitnesses to the incident said that the victim's family was crushed under the car, and the driver drove away after seeing the crowd gathering.