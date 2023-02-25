Child Killed, Three Injured In Car Accident In Karachi
Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2023 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :A child who was crossing the road was hit by a car on Saturday, while two other children and a woman were injured in the same accident near the Highway Jamali Bridge in Karachi.
According to a private media report, eyewitnesses to the incident said that the victim's family was crushed under the car, and the driver drove away after seeing the crowd gathering.