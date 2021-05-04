UrduPoint.com
Child Killed Under Tractor Wheels, Another Injured

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 03:44 PM

Child killed under tractor wheels, another injured

An adolescent boy was killed while his friend suffered injuries after a speedy tractor trolley ran over the bicycle they were riding at Lal Pir, a suburban area of Muzaffargarh city, on Tuesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :An adolescent boy was killed while his friend suffered injuries after a speedy tractor trolley ran over the bicycle they were riding at Lal Pir, a suburban area of Muzaffargarh city, on Tuesday.

Eight (8) years old Ehtasham was riding his bicycle carrying his friend along to buy some essential items from Bazaar when a speedy tractor trolley ran over their bicycle, causing injuries to both the children.

They were rushed to tahsil headquarters hospital Kot Addu. Hospital sources said that Ehtasham died after reaching the hospital. The deceased child was the only son of his parents.

The other child is under treatment and is stated to be in stable condition.

The driver of tractor trolley escaped soon after the incident. Police have registered a case and started investigations.

