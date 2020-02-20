Child killed while flying kite DI khan

Ten-year old boy killed while flying kite in Hanif Town Diyal road said police here on Thursday

Khan was flying kite on the roof of his house that suddenly he fell down in the street and became injured.

He was rushed to DHQ DI Khan where he succumbed to injures.