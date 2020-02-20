UrduPoint.com
Child Killed While Flying Kite DI Khan

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 05:51 PM

Ten-year old boy killed while flying kite in Hanif Town Diyal road said police here on Thursday

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :: ten-year old boy killed while flying kite in Hanif Town Diyal road said police here on Thursday.

Khan was flying kite on the roof of his house that suddenly he fell down in the street and became injured.

He was rushed to DHQ DI Khan where he succumbed to injures.

