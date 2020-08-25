UrduPoint.com
Child Killed, Womon Among Two Injured In Road Accident

A child was killed while two others including a woman injured in a road accident, police said on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :A child was killed while two others including a woman injured in a road accident, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, a dumper which was coming from opposite side hit a wagon on Khaizi Chowk of the provincial capital killing a child on the spot while leaving two others injured.

The injured were shifted to Bolan Medical Complex Hospital for medical aid.

The investigation into the incident was in progress.

