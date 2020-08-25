Child Killed, Womon Among Two Injured In Road Accident
Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 06:38 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :A child was killed while two others including a woman injured in a road accident, police said on Tuesday.
According to police, a dumper which was coming from opposite side hit a wagon on Khaizi Chowk of the provincial capital killing a child on the spot while leaving two others injured.
The injured were shifted to Bolan Medical Complex Hospital for medical aid.
The investigation into the incident was in progress.