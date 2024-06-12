Child Labor Not Be Tolerated: CM
Sumaira FH Published June 12, 2024 | 03:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Wednesday
that child labor was a violation of human rights, would not be tolerated
in the province.
In her message on International Day Against Child Labour, the CM said
today was a day to renew our pledge to protect children from exploitation,
and to ensure their right to education and childhood free of labour.
The CM said: “Taking labor from innocent children is a criminal act and
also socio-economic problem". Children's innocent hands should have pens,
not tools, she stressed.
The CM said: “Our children are our future. Together we can make child
labor-free Punjab.”
The CM said that no child should be deprived of childhood innocence.
“We have to play our part to give children a life full of smiles and dreams”,
she added.
