Child labor not be tolerated: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Wednesday

that child labor was a violation of human rights, would not be tolerated

in the province.

In her message on International Day Against Child Labour, the CM said

today was a day to renew our pledge to protect children from exploitation,

and to ensure their right to education and childhood free of labour.

The CM said: “Taking labor from innocent children is a criminal act and

also socio-economic problem". Children's innocent hands should have pens,

not tools, she stressed.

The CM said: “Our children are our future. Together we can make child

labor-free Punjab.”

The CM said that no child should be deprived of childhood innocence.

“We have to play our part to give children a life full of smiles and dreams”,

she added.