Child Labor To Be Eradicated By 2030

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :Around 152 million of youth had involved in child labour that would be eradicate by the end of 2030 according to the report of International Labor Organization (ILO).

The report said the 2030 agenda for Sustainable Development represent the unique opportunity to accelerate the process of eradication of inequality and poverty and bring the child and forced labor to 8.7 percent by 2025, modern slavery and human trafficking would be eradicated.

The report shows that 12 percent of forced labor takes place in agriculture, 24 percent in domestic work 18 percent in construction and 15 percent in manufacturing among the other sectors.

According to the report, around 70 percent of child labour is performed in various sub sectors of agriculture of which 42 percent of work is hazardous and mainly performed in informal, formal and enterprises that depend on their children labors that would also be controlled in 2030.

