Child labour crime: ADC Finance

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance and Planning Kashif Nawaz Randhawa has said that child labour in factories and homes is a crime.

He said this while addressing a meeting of the District Anti-Forced Labour/Anti-Human Trafficking Committee here on Wednesday.

Deputy Director Labour Tayyab Wirk, Deputy Director Social Welfare Sharif Ghumman, Social Worker Abdul Shakoor Mirza, Ashfaq Nazar, District Officer Elementary education Atta Elahi, DO Literacy Asifa Akram, President Bricks Kiln Association Mian Ikram and representative of Child Protection Bureau Nayyar Abbas besides Social Security, Police and FIA representatives were also present.

Nawaz Randhawa said there was a need to raise awareness for counseling and guidanceof the youth who want to go abroad for employment.