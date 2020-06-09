UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Child Labour Increases Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: Expert

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 01:21 PM

Child labour increases amid COVID-19 pandemic: expert

Child labour witnessed an increase due to COVID-19 lockdown situation and financial challenges of low income families

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Child labour witnessed an increase due to COVID-19 lockdown situation and financial challenges of low income families.

Human Rights activist Ayub Malik while talking to APP here on Tuesday said that majority of low income family members have lost jobs due to COVID-19 lockdown and other restrictions. He said that earning opportunities unexpectedly dropped as a result child labour tends increased and compelled the children to seek earning opportunities for their families.

"We are concerned about the disproportionate impact of lockdown and other measures on the low income earners, which increased child labour in the country," he said.

He also said that children were out of school and they were more likely to be engaged in harmful work. He highly praised government's Ehsaas Programme and provision of Rs12000 financial assistance to the poor families, however he said the child labour was one of the challenge for them.

According to the�UN Sustainable Development Goal 8.7, which aspires to eradicate all forms of child labour by 2025, has created a new momentum for this pressing challenge.

And yet, the International Labour Organization estimates that a staggering 152 million children worldwide are still involved in child labour.

Related Topics

Poor Family All Government Million Jobs Labour

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council bring in top fitness coaches ..

8 minutes ago

Younis Khan appointed as batting coach for upcomin ..

17 minutes ago

7 police officers reshuffled

1 minute ago

Cathay Pacific unveils US $5 billion bailout plan

1 minute ago

Martyrdom of 9 Kashmiri youth in IOJ&K worst case ..

1 minute ago

OGDCL pays Rs9.07 billion royalty for development ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.