Child labour increases amid COVID-19 pandemic: expert

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Child labour witnessed an increase due to COVID-19 lockdown situation and financial challenges of low income families.

Human Rights activist Ayub Malik while talking to APP here on Tuesday said that majority of low income family members have lost jobs due to COVID-19 lockdown and other restrictions. He said that earning opportunities unexpectedly dropped as a result child labour tends increased and compelled the children to seek earning opportunities for their families.

"We are concerned about the disproportionate impact of lockdown and other measures on the low income earners, which increased child labour in the country," he said.

He also said that children were out of school and they were more likely to be engaged in harmful work. He highly praised government's Ehsaas Programme and provision of Rs12000 financial assistance to the poor families, however he said the child labour was one of the challenge for them.

According to the�UN Sustainable Development Goal 8.7, which aspires to eradicate all forms of child labour by 2025, has created a new momentum for this pressing challenge.

And yet, the International Labour Organization estimates that a staggering 152 million children worldwide are still involved in child labour.