ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Human Rights Activist, Ayub Malik here on Friday urged the government and child right activists to join hands for ensuring safety of children at the workplaces and protecting their economic rights.

Talking to APP, he said that almost 88 percent of working children work in their families. These children must be sent to schools by implementing the laws prohibiting child labour, he added.

He also said that child labour issue in interior Sindh required attention of the authorities concerned, and added that child labour was one of longstanding issue which needed attention of the provincial government to introduce a mechanism to overcome the problems being faced by the children.

He added that according to National Child Labour Survey report around 3.3 million of Primary school-aged children did not go to school. Out of this number, about half a million were from Sindh and most of the children were engaged in child labour, he added.

He said that 4 million children worked as labourers in different sector and 1.8 million children work as labourer in agriculture sector.

He urged the Sindh government to implement laws to resolve issues relating to forced child labour in interior Sindh especially.

According to reports various cities of Sindh special Dado, Tahrparker ,Umerkot and Jamshro were hub of child labour.

C:ffr/P:ffr/L:ahn/R:ahn\778