Open Menu

Child Marriage Remains A Threat In Marginalized Areas, Says Punjab CPWB

Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Child marriage remains a threat in marginalized areas, says Punjab CPWB

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Child marriage remains a pressing issue, particularly in marginalized areas, where young girls are married off before they turn 18.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, Punjab Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CPWB), Sara Ahmad noted that Sindh is the only province in Pakistan with laws against underage marriage. However, she said there are still areas within Sindh where this practice persists.

To combat child marriage, she said there needs to be a shift in societal attitudes towards women. She said that women should be given equal opportunities to reach their full potential.

Sara said that factors like tribal and feudal systems, poverty, illiteracy, and religious beliefs contribute to the widespread presence of child marriage, often leading to forced religious conversions and sexual assault on minors.

She emphasized that child marriage is a global issue, with 15 million girls worldwide getting married before 18, especially in rural areas of sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia, including Pakistan where it accounts for 21% of marriages.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Africa Punjab Marriage Married Young Women Asia Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan will not tolerate any kind of terrorism f ..

Pakistan will not tolerate any kind of terrorism from across border: PM

2 hours ago
 Senate polls: Nomination papers of Sanam Javed, Zu ..

Senate polls: Nomination papers of Sanam Javed, Zulfi Bukhari, Azam Swati reject ..

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq to perform Umrah

Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq to perform Umrah

2 hours ago
 SC allows bail to five suspects of May 9

SC allows bail to five suspects of May 9

4 hours ago
 Infinix NOTE 40 Series: Retail Box Leaks suggest P ..

Infinix NOTE 40 Series: Retail Box Leaks suggest Potential Charging Advancements

4 hours ago
 TECNO Delights Fans with SPARK 20 PRO +: All Color ..

TECNO Delights Fans with SPARK 20 PRO +: All Colors Now in Stock for PKR 55,999

5 hours ago
Schedule for West Indies women tour to Pakistan an ..

Schedule for West Indies women tour to Pakistan announced

5 hours ago
 COAS meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman

COAS meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman

5 hours ago
 Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on 2nd & ..

Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on 2nd & final review

6 hours ago
 US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 ..

US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 World Cup

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan