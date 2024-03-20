Child marriage remains a threat in marginalized areas, says Punjab CPWB

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Child marriage remains a pressing issue, particularly in marginalized areas, where young girls are married off before they turn 18.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, Punjab Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CPWB), Sara Ahmad noted that Sindh is the only province in Pakistan with laws against underage marriage. However, she said there are still areas within Sindh where this practice persists.

To combat child marriage, she said there needs to be a shift in societal attitudes towards women. She said that women should be given equal opportunities to reach their full potential.

Sara said that factors like tribal and feudal systems, poverty, illiteracy, and religious beliefs contribute to the widespread presence of child marriage, often leading to forced religious conversions and sexual assault on minors.

She emphasized that child marriage is a global issue, with 15 million girls worldwide getting married before 18, especially in rural areas of sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia, including Pakistan where it accounts for 21% of marriages.