Child molestation case: Islamabad High Court summons IG Islamabad

(@imziishan)

Islamabad High Court has called Islamabad inspector General personally in connection with sexual Abuse case of child

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th November, 2019) Islamabad High Court has called Islamabad inspector General personally in connection with sexual Abuse case of child.Islamabad HC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case relating to sexual abuse of a boy in Bara kahu Madrasa The court expressed displeasure with the investigation office for not investigating the matter in right way.CJ while reprimanding the investigation officer directed him " you have to conduct proceedings as per law may be he is teacher or Qari or some one else.

The claimant has to tell about the child police is doing what.

Tell the court what investigation has been conducted by you.The investigating officer told the court that child abuse attempt was proved by medical tests.According to FIR record this incident took place in Bara Kahu Madrasa Tahfiz-ul-Quran on 28 August.

Victim parents told Qari Arshed timely but he didn't do anything.Some 17 years accused Zeeshan who is studying in seminary has filed petition in court for bail after arrest.