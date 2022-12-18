Child molester arrested

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :Wah Saddar Police on Sunday arrested a man on charges of molesting a seven-year-old boy and sent him behind the bars.

The victim's father reported to Police that the accused has took his seven-year-old son to his house where he molested him.

A medical report confirmed sexual abuse and subsequently, a case was registered against the accused and police sent him behind the bars. Police are investigating the incident.