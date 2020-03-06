Child molester arrested in Rawalpindi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :The police on Friday arrested two persons allegedly involved in molesting a child in the jurisdiction of Westridge Police Station.

According to police spokesman, the victim father lodged a complaint that his child was playing outside the house when the accused namely Abbas and Adnan took away him forcefully.

They molested the child and also threatened him for dreadful consequences.

The police registered a case against the accused and arrested them, the spokesman informed.

The action was taken on the special directives of City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Ahsan Younas.