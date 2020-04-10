Child molesters arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Police have arrested two persons allegedly involved in molesting a child in the jurisdiction of Gujar Khan Police Station.

According to police spokesman, the victim's brother lodged a complaint that his brother was playing outside his house when the accused namely Nasir Nazeer and Usman Maskeen took him away forcefully and molested the child.

They also threatened my brother for dreadful consequences, if he told anyone about the incident.

A case was already registered against the accused for abusing another child, the spokesman informed.

He said the action to arrest the culprits was taken on the special directives of City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Ahsan Younas.