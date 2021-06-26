UrduPoint.com
Child Murder: IGP Suspended DSP, SHO

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 06:20 PM

Child murder: IGP suspended DSP, SHO

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani has suspended DSP Saddar Circle Khanewal Ijaz Hussain and SHO Kohna Khanewal Police Station over delay in registration of a case about the kidnapping and murder of a girl child.

He also sought a report from the regional police officer (RPO) Multan on the abduction and murder of the four-year-old girl in Khanewal. The IGP also ordered for arrest of the accused at the earliest.

He also sought explanation from DPO Khanewal and said that delay in registration of the FIR [first information report] was not tolerable in any case.

More Stories From Pakistan

