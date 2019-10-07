Child murdered after abuse in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A child was murdered after abuse, in the precincts of Wan Bhachran police station

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) : A child was murdered after abuse, in the precincts of Wan Bhachran police station.

Police said on Monday that Ibrahim Niazi (4) s/o Hameedullah, resident of village Bettian Tehsil Wan Bhachran went missing from house at 6:00 pm on Saturday.

His parents searched him here and there but in vain and reported the matter to police.

Later, Ibrahim was found murdered near cattle fence.

Police have handed over the body to the heirs after medical report and started investigation.