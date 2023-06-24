Open Menu

Child Perishes In Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published June 24, 2023 | 09:10 PM

Child perishes in road accident

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :A child was killed in a road accident as an over speeding coach hit seven years old Khushbu Khoso while she was crossing on foot the Hyderabad Bypass road in the limits of Hatri police station.

The police informed that the vehicle had been impounded and its driver detained but the incident's FIR had not been lodged as yet.

The fatally injured child, daughter of Ghulam Qadir Khoso, was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) where she succumbed to her wounds.

The police said the passengers of the coach were allowed to leave but the vehicle which had hit the child had been impounded.

Related Topics

Injured Police Police Station Driver Road Vehicle Road Accident Hyderabad FIR Coach

Recent Stories

UAE to participate in International Paralympic Com ..

UAE to participate in International Paralympic Committee Athletes’ Forum

42 minutes ago
 UAE President awards Albanian Ambassador Medal of ..

UAE President awards Albanian Ambassador Medal of Independence of First Order

42 minutes ago
 National Rehabilitation Centre: Prominent role in ..

National Rehabilitation Centre: Prominent role in preventing drug addiction and ..

57 minutes ago
 Gargash meets Lord Tariq Ahmad

Gargash meets Lord Tariq Ahmad

57 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz reiterates Pakistan's commitment to com ..

PM Shehbaz reiterates Pakistan's commitment to complete IMF program

2 hours ago
 Miftah Ismail resigns as secretary general of PML- ..

Miftah Ismail resigns as secretary general of PML-N Sindh

2 hours ago
Pakistan to raise Rs215b in new tax for revival of ..

Pakistan to raise Rs215b in new tax for revival of IMF deal

3 hours ago
 WAM delegation explores media cooperation with top ..

WAM delegation explores media cooperation with top German media organisations

3 hours ago
 Two civilian martyred in LoC firing by Indian forc ..

Two civilian martyred in LoC firing by Indian forces

4 hours ago
 Accountability Court clears Nawaz Sharif of plot a ..

Accountability Court clears Nawaz Sharif of plot allotment charges

4 hours ago
 Under directives of Mohamed bin Zayed, Khaled bin ..

Under directives of Mohamed bin Zayed, Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed approves dis ..

4 hours ago
 DEWA successfully concludes Agility Week 2023 for ..

DEWA successfully concludes Agility Week 2023 for 1,000 employees

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan